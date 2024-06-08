General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Russians lost 1,210 soldiers, 9 tanks and 36 artillery systems during the day

During the past day, the Russian army lost 1,210 soldiers (wounded and killed), as well as military equipment.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, the Defense Forces destroyed another 9 Russian tanks, 9 armored combat vehicles, 36 artillery systems, one anti-aircraft vehicle, 59 BpLA operational-tactical level, 7 cruise missiles, 68 units of automotive equipment and ten special vehicles.

The total estimated losses of the Russians from the first day of the full-scale invasion of the territory of Ukraine can be viewed in the infographic:

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5,937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31,000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.