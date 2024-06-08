At night, Ukrainian air defense shot down 9 out of 13 drones and an Kh-59 missile

On the night of June 8, the Russians launched an Kh-59 guided air missile from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, 13 Shahed-131/136 drones from the Kursk and Cape Chauda regions in Crimea over Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down 9 drones and one Kh-59 missile within Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Serhiy Lysak, reported that two drones were shot down in the Dnipro and Synelnyk districts at night.