The government instructed state bodies to abandon air conditioners and outdoor lighting

The Cabinet of Ministers obliged all state authorities to reduce electricity consumption — to abandon the use of air conditioners, external lighting of buildings and the surrounding area.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

The government also recommended law enforcement agencies, judicial authorities, and other state agencies to take similar steps. Local authorities should limit street lighting.

Businesses were also urged to limit the use of air conditioners and other energy-intensive equipment that is not critical for production activities.

The exception is that the use of air conditioners in hospitals and enterprises where air conditioning is part of the production process will not be limited.