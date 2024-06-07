The SBU detained a former deputy who helped men evade mobilization

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) eliminated a large-scale mobilization evasion scheme. The law enforcement officers suspect the former MP, who is now a member of the management team of the Kyiv Institute for Preventive Medicine, of being involved in the embezzlement.

This was reported by the SBU.

Babel sources in the law enforcement agencies reported that itʼs about Iryna Sysoenko. She was elected to the Parliament of the 8th convocation on the list of the “Samopomich” party, and now she holds the position of deputy director for general issues of the Yury Kundiyev Institute of Occupational Medicine. Sysoenko is involved in anti-corruption investigations.

According to the version of the investigation, the official organized a scheme to evade mobilization — the suspects made and sold fictitious documents about receiving a disability group due to occupational diseases. Potential conscripts who used forgeries to remove themselves from military registration then went abroad illegally.

According to the SBU, the scheme yielded almost $100 000 every month. The money was divided among all the participants of the event, among whom were two colleagues of the organizer: the heads of departments of the medical institution, a professional pathologist and the coordinator of the illegal activities of doctors in the Lviv region. Several officials of medical and social expert commissions of the western region are also involved in the scheme.

According to the investigation, at first the evaders were fictitiously registered for outpatient treatment, then they were "diagnosed" with an occupational disease, and then assigned to a disability group. In Kyiv, law enforcement officers arrested the organizer of the scheme and her accomplice from the Lviv region, who gave her a "kickback" of $32 000.

During the searches, the investigators found 40 million hryvnias, medical documents and draft records with customer records from the suspects. The SBU declared the suspicion to the ex-deputy, who is believed to be the organizer of the scheme, and four other suspects for receiving bribes. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.