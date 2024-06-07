At night, Ukrainian air defense shot down 48 drones out of 53 launched and all missiles. The Russians attacked critical infrastructure

On the night of June 7, the Russians attacked the critical infrastructure of Ukraine with Tu-95MS bombers from the airspace of the Saratov region of the Russian Federation and Shahed-131/136 attack drones from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeysk and Kursk in Russia, and Cape Chauda in Crimea.

This was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleschuk.

In total, the Russians launched five X-101/X-555 cruise missiles and 53 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs over Ukraine.

Mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, fighter aircraft, units of anti-aircraft missile forces and electronic warfare units of the Air Force shot down 48 drones out of 53 launched and all five Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kyiv and Khmelnytskyi regions.

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko reported that as a result of a night attack by the Russians, a fire broke out at one of the industrial facilities in the Kyiv region. The liquidation of the consequences of the fire continues, and there were no casualties.