NATO plans to provide Ukraine with more intelligence on Russiaʼs capabilities in the field of electronic warfare

NATO plans to expand cooperation with Ukraine in the field of defense technology and share more intelligence about Russiaʼs electronic warfare capabilities.

Bloomberg writes about it.

NATO Assistant Secretary General David van Weel said that the Alliance is preparing a new agreement on the exchange of information, including on drone supply chains. The agreement should be finalized before the NATO summit in Washington in July.

One of the goals of such a program is to help Ukraine become a large-scale supplier of technology after the end of the war. According to van Veel, NATO also wants to repeat some examples of rapid introduction and deployment of technologies observed in Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

Van Weel spoke about this at the first Forum of Defense Innovators. The conference was attended by representatives from 17 countries, including Ukraine, Belgium and the USA, as well as representatives of dozens of startups that create combat equipment.

The main topic of the event was countering Russiaʼs constant influence on GPS systems, which renders some Ukrainian drones and foreign high-precision weapons ineffective.

In addition, Russian influence on GPS systems is increasingly affecting NATO member states in Northern Europe, including disrupting flights and maritime traffic in the Baltics and Finland.

Many developers are already working on drones that will not rely on GPS.