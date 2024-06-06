The beta test of the educational application “Mriia” has begun. Together with him, 40 schools will pass the academic year

In Ukraine, they began testing the educational application "Mriia" — 40 schools from six regions of Ukraine and the city of Kyiv are helping to test and improve it.

This was reported by the press service of the “Diia” application.

Schoolchildren are testing "Mriia ID" — an electronic student ID that will work in the same way as documents in "Diya", and also include academic achievements, a daily schedule, a list of tasks with deadlines, a library of content based on interests and secure chats. Parents check their childʼs achievements, schedule, grades, homework, and can view a library of recommended content and chats based on Signal. A calendar, timetable, journal, assignments, chats and a professional development library are available for teachers.

The beta test takes place in three stages. The functionality of the application is tested — from authorization and log filling to chats, notifications and achievement analytics, and then prepare for the school year — trainers will show teachers how to use "Mriia" quickly and easily. Next, the application will be tested in real conditions — 40 schools will spend the academic year with it. “Mriia” will show real events at the school, and all achievements will be added to the educational register.

"Mriia" will make you fall in love with learning and help everyone find their calling. From kindergarten to higher education. "Mriia" will go through every stage of training with Ukrainians and ensure continuous development. To not just "get a certificate for mom", but to love learning and live according to the concept of continuous education," the developers explain.

With the help of "Mriia", students will learn using modern methods, parents will understand their children better, and teachers will devote more time to the development of students.