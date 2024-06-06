The Parliament adopted the draft law on preschool education reform

At its meeting on June 6, the Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 8033 in its second reading and as a whole, which kicks off the global reform of preschool education.

The MP from the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this. 299 MPs voted for it.

According to the explanatory note to the draft law, it should improve the legislation in the field of preschool education. In particular, it provides for the creation of new foundations of state policy in this area and real deregulation and democratization in the education system.

In addition, it should expand opportunities and guarantees for pre-school education for all children, taking into account the needs and abilities, in particular children with special educational needs and children from internally displaced families. Also, the law should introduce new approaches to labor relations in preschool education institutions and new guarantees for teaching staff, form systems of economic guarantees for the development of preschool education institutions, and create motivations for investing in education.

Among other things, the draft law should ensure a fair sequence of enrollment of children in educational institutions and change the working conditions of pedagogical workers. In addition, he proposes to give children the right to receive education in various forms or by combining them, but to define full-time (day) education as the main form of receiving preschool education.

The law also proposes to promote the study of languages of international communication (primarily English) in kindergartens. And to allow children who belong to indigenous peoples or national minorities of Ukraine, whose languages are official languages of the European Union, to receive preschool education in the language of the respective indigenous people along with the state language.