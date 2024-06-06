Parliament allowed the State Service of Special Communications to buy drones and electronic warfare during martial law

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) voted in the second reading and in general for draft law No. 11144, which allows the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine (Derzhspetsvyazok) to purchase drones, ammunition for drones and means of radio-electronic warfare for defense needs.

The MP from the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that 275 MPs supported the document.

The draft law allows the State Special Service to purchase the specified equipment during martial law. That is, it is temporary.

"This is a temporary measure. It will be until the Ministry of Defense builds the infrastructure to take over [the procurement agency] this function," Zheleznyak added.

The document says that during martial law, the State Service is empowered not only to buy equipment, but also to organize training for operators of unmanned systems, to conduct tests and checks of the combat capabilities of UAVs in the interests of the Defense Forces.