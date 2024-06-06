The General Staff informed about the loss of another 1 300 Russian soldiers. 47 artillery systems were also destroyed

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its daily statistics that over the past 24 hours (June 5), the Russian troops lost approximately 1 300 servicemen (killed and wounded), 22 tanks, 40 armored vehicles and 48 artillery systems, three missile salvo systems, an air defense vehicle, 63 units of auto equipment and seven units of special equipment, as well as 41 drones.

