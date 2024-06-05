Twelve EU countries called to start accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova in June

The Czech Minister for European Affairs Martin Dvořák initiated a letter calling on the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU) to promote progress in the negotiations on the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU.

He wrote about this in X.

Sweden, Finland, Slovakia, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Romania, Slovenia, Portugal and Germany joined the Czech appeal.

Dvořák is confident that a shift in the negotiations could bring new energy to Ukraine and Moldovaʼs reform efforts.

"Ukraine and Moldova face many challenges, which makes them even more deserving of our support and solidarity in their efforts to become part of the European Union," the Czech politician emphasized.

In the letter, he notes that "itʼs time to move forward," and together with his colleagues, calls on the General Affairs Council to adopt a position for negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova no later than June, writes iROZHLAS.cz, whose journalists have the letter at their disposal.