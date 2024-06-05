Russian hackers attacked the website of a Spanish company that repairs Leopard tanks for Ukraine

The website of the Spanish company Santa Barbara Systems (a division of the German General Dynamics), which is engaged in the repair of Leopard tanks for deliveries to Ukraine, was subjected to a cyber attack.

Reuters writes about it.

A representative of General Dynamics in Germany said the defense contractor was still analyzing the cause of the website shutdown, adding that all its operations in Europe were running normally.

Hacker group NoName has claimed responsibility for a distributed DDoS attack that directs large volumes of internet traffic to target servers in order to take them offline.

As noted by Reuters, Santa Barbara collects heavy equipment such as Leopard tanks and artillery equipment for the Spanish army, and also participates in the restoration of decommissioned Spanish Leopard tanks for supply to the Ukrainian army.