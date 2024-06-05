A border guard from the Luhansk region fled from service to the occupation, but was considered a prisoner. His wife received payments for him

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) informed the border guard and his wife of the suspicion in absentia. They illegally issued for themselves a payment intended for the families of prisoners of war, being in the temporarily occupied territory.

This was reported in the press services of the SBI and the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, on the first day of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, February 24, 2022, the man voluntarily left his post in the Starobilsky district of the Luhansk region. He left for the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region, where his wife was.

She sent documents to the husbandʼs command that he was supposedly captured by the Russians. Thus, from July 2022 to January 2024, the couple illegally received payments provided for families of prisoners of war. The total amount of fraudulently obtained state funds exceeds 2.6 million hryvnias.

At the same time, the man even tried to get a job with the illegally created law enforcement agencies of the Russia-controlled militia in the Luhansk region.

The former border guard is suspected of desertion and fraud (Part 4 of Article 408, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). His wife was informed in absentia about the suspicion of fraud (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The couple faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Now the law enforcement officers are solving the issue of seizing their property, in particular, the bank account to which the couple illegally received payments.