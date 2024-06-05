The Cabinet of Ministers is developing a resolution to postpone the registration of 17-year-old Ukrainians abroad

The Cabinet of Ministers is drafting a resolution on postponing the registration of 17-year-old Ukrainians who are currently abroad.

This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

The day before, the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Dmytro Lazutkin said on the telethon that young men who have turned 17 must register for the military. They will not be able to do this in the "Reserv+" application. Young men are registered exclusively in Territorial centers — these are the current rules. Lazutkin noted that the requirement also applies to those who are abroad.

"Young men who have reached the age of 17 must register for the military. There is such a requirement. And it also applies to those who are abroad. If these people will retain Ukrainian citizenship and link their future with our country, then it is obviously worth doing," said Lazutkin.

Vereshchuk noted that conscripts and conscripts who are currently abroad will be granted a postponement of registration — either until they return to Ukraine or until the end of martial law. She explained that the requirement that students of non-mobilization age go to Ukraine to be registered will only increase the burden on military medical commission (MMC) and "will not help in mobilization."