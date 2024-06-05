In Odesa, divers found the body of a 20-year-old policewoman who was washed into the sea by a wave

In Odesa, divers found the body of a 20-year-old policewoman from Rivne, who was washed into the sea by a wave on the evening of September 2.

This was reported to the State Emergency Service of Odesa.

The womanʼs body was found not far from the place where the tragedy happened. The search lasted almost three days, from June 3. On the day of the start of the search, the National Police reported that the lieutenant was in the city on vacation with friends, off duty. She was taking pictures on the pier when the first wave knocked her off her feet and the second washed her into the sea.

Then the police opened proceedings under Part 1 of Art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with the note "disappeared".