In Odesa, a 20-year-old policewoman was washed into the sea by a wave. Divers are looking for her

In Odesa, a 20-year-old policewoman from Rivne was washed into the sea by a wave. Now divers are looking for her.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service and the police of Odesa.

The girl was on vacation in Odesa. In the evening of June 2, she decided to take a photo on the pier to commemorate her stay in the city. At that time, the first wave knocked her off her feet, and the second wave washed her into the sea.

Divers are currently searching for the girlʼs body. The police are investigating the girlʼs death, the case was opened under Part 1 of Art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with the note "disappeared".