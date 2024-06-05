The Ministry of Education has changed the admission conditions for bachelorʼs, masterʼs and postgraduate students

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has updated the admission requirements for bachelorʼs, masterʼs and doctor of philosophy/doctor of arts degrees in 2024.

The changes are related to the military and political situation in the country. The Ministry of Education took into account the main aspects of the exams, which are necessary to confirm the high level of knowledge, competences and skills of the entrants.

The Ministry of Education and Culture has increased the regional coefficient for higher education institutions located in front-line and border regions by:

1.07 — in Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions;

1.04 — in Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions, as well as in Bucha district of the Kyiv region;

1.00 — others.

Also, now, to obtain a masterʼs degree on the basis of an already obtained masterʼs degree (for a second higher education), it is possible to enter without an UEE and UPET, but only through exams directly at the educational institution. This applies to educational programs of all specialties, except for 081 "Law" and 293 "International Law".

In addition, for admission to the degree of Doctor of Philosophy/Doctor of Arts, it is now necessary to successfully pass the UEE in 2024 with a score of at least 150 points for each of its components. The alternative is an UEE completed in 2023 with a foreign language test score of at least 130 points. Certificates certifying knowledge of a foreign language do not grant access to postgraduate study this year.

In addition, students who obtained a bachelorʼs degree in 2024 can take advantage of special conditions for admission to a masterʼs degree if they:

are registered and live in the temporarily occupied territory;

live in settlements where active hostilities took place as of July 1, 2024;

live in the temporarily occupied territory or moved from such territories after January 1, 2024.

Under such conditions, they can receive a recommendation for admission to a masterʼs degree if they enter the same institution of higher education where they obtained their bachelorʼs degree. This applies to specialties that benefit from special support — here is the list.

If the institution of higher education does not have a masterʼs program in the chosen specialty, students can apply to any relocated higher education institution or institution of higher education in the Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions.