The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to Chinaʼs statement about its peace plan with negotiations with Russia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine reacted to the words of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that the Chinese peace plan is allegedly supported by 26 countries, and Ukraine and Russia separately "confirmed most of the content" of its principles.
The statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said that China could make a "practical contribution to the achievement of a just and lasting peace" in Ukraine if it took part in the Peace Summit, which will be held on June 15 and 16 in Switzerland.
"The Global Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland next week. We believe that all countries that sincerely seek the restoration of peace should work together on its successful implementation, and not make efforts to undermine the summit," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry emphasized.
The agency notes that it is Ukraine that should determine what peace should be like. The only fair basis for this is President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs Peace Formula, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added.
- On May 24, Brazil and China informed about their peace plan for Ukraine and called for an international conference with the participation of Russia and Ukraine to discuss de-escalation proposals. On June 4, Wang Yi told reporters that 26 countries had agreed to join the plan.
- China officially refused to participate in the Global Peace Summit, which Ukraine will hold in Switzerland on June 15 and 16. Beijing wanted to see Russia there, but it was not invited.
- Volodymyr Zelensky previously explained that Russia seeks to disrupt the Summit, so if it was invited, it would block all initiatives. The final agreed plan will be handed over to the Russian Federation after the Summit — through third countries. Zelensky also said that China is dissuading other countries from participating in the Summit. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Peopleʼs Republic of China denied this.