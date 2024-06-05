The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to Chinaʼs statement about its peace plan with negotiations with Russia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine reacted to the words of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that the Chinese peace plan is allegedly supported by 26 countries, and Ukraine and Russia separately "confirmed most of the content" of its principles.

The statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said that China could make a "practical contribution to the achievement of a just and lasting peace" in Ukraine if it took part in the Peace Summit, which will be held on June 15 and 16 in Switzerland.

"The Global Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland next week. We believe that all countries that sincerely seek the restoration of peace should work together on its successful implementation, and not make efforts to undermine the summit," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry emphasized.

The agency notes that it is Ukraine that should determine what peace should be like. The only fair basis for this is President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs Peace Formula, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added.