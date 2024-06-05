The State Border Service of Ukraine explained why conscripted men with dual citizenship cannot leave Ukraine

From June 1, in Ukraine, conscripted men with dual citizenship were prohibited from traveling abroad during martial law.

This was reported by the US Embassy in Ukraine.

In a comment to LIGA.net, the State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU) spokesman Andrii Demchenko explained that Ukrainian legislation does not recognize dual citizenship. Therefore, men with dual citizenship, if they are in Ukraine, are considered exclusively as citizens of Ukraine and are subject to the corresponding rights and obligations, in particular, a ban on leaving the country if they are conscripted into the military. These norms were in force before.

The US Embassy noted that previously men with dual American-Ukrainian citizenship could enter Ukraine and then leave it if they deregistered their place of residence in Ukraine and registered their place of residence in the United States. However, according to the embassy, this exception was canceled as of June 1. Demchenko said that with the change in legislation, this possibility was limited.

"At the same time, it should not be confused with citizens of Ukraine who permanently live outside of Ukraine and who had in their documents the relevant notes on registration of departure abroad to a permanent place of residence and notes on permanent consular registration in a foreign diplomatic institution of Ukraine," said Demchenko.

He added that the border guards have repeatedly identified Ukrainians who pretended to be foreigners at passport control and brought them to justice.

"The wording that is being circulated on various resources that Ukrainians with dual citizenship will now not be released from the country is, to put it mildly, incorrect. I can note once again that dual citizenship is prohibited in Ukraine ," said Demchenko.