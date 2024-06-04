Attack on Ukrainian volunteers in Prague: Czech police released detained foreigners

Czech police released four previously detained foreigners after an incident involving an attack on volunteers collecting money for Ukraine in Prague. All of them were not charged.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Prague City Prosecutorʼs Office, Ales Tsymbala, Novinky portal reports.

According to him, the prosecutorʼs office believes that nothing criminal has happened, but the investigators are still deciding whether to inform them about the suspicion of committing an offense.

"Given the currently available evidence, it was not possible to draw a conclusion about the criminal responsibility of any of the detainees," the spokesman said.

And he added that the detainees had the citizenship of one of the countries of the European Union. According to Novinky, they had German passports.

According to Novinkyʼs source, first of all, forensic experts examined the actions of two people — a woman with an umbrella and a man. However, the recorded video of the incident does not show that the man hit the volunteer. No body injuries were found on anyone, and therefore, the police did not find any socially harmful behavior of the detainees, which could be of a criminal nature.

The incident occurred on June 1 in Prague, when Russian-speaking foreigners attacked volunteers of the Prague Maidan initiative. According to one of the volunteers, their group sets up a tent with the inscription Russia Hands Off Ukraine on Staromnieska Square every Saturday, sells merch, and collects donations in the volunteer box.