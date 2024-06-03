Four foreigners were detained in Prague for attacking Ukrainian volunteers

Czech police detained four foreigners at the Prague airport after an incident involving an attack on volunteers who were collecting money in support of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Czech police.

"According to the fact, law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings on suspicion of committing several crimes. According to newly discovered facts, the case will most likely be reclassified. Due to the ongoing investigation of the entire case, we will not provide any additional information on the case," they said.

The incident occurred on June 1 in Prague, when Russian-speaking foreigners attacked volunteers of the Prague Maidan initiative. According to one of the volunteers, their group sets up a tent with the inscription "Russia Hands Off Ukraine” on Staromnieska Square every Saturday, sells merch, and collects donations in the volunteer box.

The police were called to the scene, but the attackers disappeared before the police arrived.