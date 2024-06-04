News

Canada imposed sanctions against Azarov, Tabachnyk and a number of other Yanukovych-era officials

Olha Bereziuk
Canada imposed economic sanctions against a number of Ukrainian politicians and officials from the time of fugitive president Viktor Yanukovych.

This is stated in a press release on the website of the Canadian government.

The Canadian government believes that the situation in Ukraine is a "serious violation" of international peace and security, which has led to an international crisis.

In this connection, the country introduced sanctions against a number of former associates of Yanukovych. The following are subject to restrictions:

  • Mykola Azarov, former Prime Minister;
  • Oleksiy Azarov, son of Mykola Azarov, ex-National Deputy from the Party of Regions;
  • Raisa Bogatyreva, former Minister of Health;
  • Andriy Klyuev, former secretary of the National Security Council and head of Yanukovychʼs administration;
  • Serhii Kurchenko, businessman;
  • Viktor Pshonka, ex-prosecutor general;
  • Artem Pshonka, son of Viktor Pshonka, ex-Deputy of the Party of Regions;
  • Dmytro Tabachnyk, former Minister of Education;
  • Oleksandr Yakymenko, ex-head of the SBU;
  • Vitaly Zakharchenko, ex-head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The sanctions prohibit Canadians from conducting any financial or property transactions with the listed individuals.