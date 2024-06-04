The Verkhovna Rada voted in favor of a draft law that makes it easier to receive compensation for destroyed property in the occupied territories

At its meeting on June 4, the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) adopted in the first reading draft law No. 11161 on changes in the order of compensation for destroyed property in the occupied territories.

The MP from "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this. 255 MPs voted for the relevant decision.

The draft law makes it easier to receive compensation for destroyed and damaged real estate located in occupied territories or where hostilities are taking place. MPs propose to equate damaged property in the occupied territories with destroyed property.

The owner of such property will be able to submit an application for compensation according to the prescribed procedure and list of documents, but without the requirement to provide photo and video evidence of the property before or after destruction/damage. Physical inspection of objects will also not be carried out. In this case, the owner of the property, when filling out the application for compensation, renounces the right to ownership of such property in favor of the state.

We are talking about real estate objects on lands included in the list of territories where hostilities are taking place or temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation — it is approved by the Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories.