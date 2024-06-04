Ex-Deputy Markovʼs wife was declared suspicious and her property in Odesa for 250 million hryvnias was seized

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion to Inesa, the wife of ex-MP from the “Party of Regions” Ihor Markov. She is a co-owner of a Russian IT company that develops software for Russian military aircraft.

This was reported by the SBU.

In 2014, the suspect and her husband left for Moscow, where they are still hiding. According to the investigation, even before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Markova founded the "Engineering Center for Information and Analytical Systems" in Russia. By order of the “Rostec” Corporation, the company develops on-board systems for combat helicopters of the Russian Federation, in particular for the KA-52 "Alligator" and the Mi-28N "Night Hunter".

Also among the co-founders of Markovaʼs "Engineering Center" is the sanctioned Russian singer Hryhoriy Leps, who supports the war against Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Markovaʼs company has supplied the Russian army with software products worth more than 100 million rubles (over 45 million hryvnias).

The SBU declared Inesa Markova the suspicion of treason. The court also seized her commercial real estate, a private house and a plot of land in Odesa for a total of over 250 million hryvnias.