The SBU detained a man who tried to blow up the cars of military commissariat workers in Zaporizhzhia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) red-handedly arrested a man who was preparing to detonate the cars of military commissariat workers in Zaporizhzhia. He is suspected of working for the Russian special services.

This was reported by the SBU.

According to the investigation, the suspect acted on the instructions of the Federal Security Service of Russia, he was supposed to find the cars of employees of the local territorial recruit center (TRC), and then install remote-controlled improvised explosive devices under them.

The SBU says that the suspect daily monitored parking lots near military checkpoints to find future targets. Next, he was supposed to receive detailed instructions on terrorist attacks from the Russian curator.

The suspect was detained while he was conducting reconnaissance near the Defense Forces facility. A mobile phone with evidence was seized from him. The SBU also established that the suspect was also spying on transformer substations in Zaporizhzhia.

According to the investigation, the detainee is a security guard of the local energy company, who was remotely recruited by the FSB in April. The man was noticed through his daughter, who lives in Moscow and cooperates with the Russian special service.

The detainee is currently in custody. He is suspected of treason — for this he faces life imprisonment.

At the same time, the Security Service of Ukraine additionally protected the routes of movement of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and their bases.