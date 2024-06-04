Polish Silesia was flooded after heavy rains. The situation is getting worse

In Poland, in the Silesian Voivodeship, which borders the Czech Republic and Slovakia, cities and towns were flooded. In the morning of June 4, there was a heavy downpour with thunderstorms in the region.

This is reported by RMF24.

Large-scale flooding in the city of Bielsko-Biala — entire districts, a railway station and a bus depot were flooded. The archives of the local prosecutorʼs office were also damaged by the water. In some places, the water level reaches a meter.

There is flooding in the city of Katowice. Local fire services have been pumping out water there since the morning. There is also flooding in the border town of Cieszyn and its surroundings.

The movement of transport and trains was restricted in the region. Forecasters give disappointing forecasts — thunderstorms and heavy rains will intensify, so there may be new flooding.

There are no injured or dead.