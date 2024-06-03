SBU declared the suspicion of recruiting schoolchildren for the war against Ukraine to the head of “Yunarmia” in Crimea

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion to the head of the Russian “Yunarmia” movement (under the patronage of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation) in the occupied Crimea Serhii Havrilchuk.

This was reported by the press service of the SBU and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Havrilchuk is suspected of violating the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code) and of justifying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine (Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code), for which he faces up to 12 years in prison.

According to the investigation, since 2022, as head of the “Yunarmia” regional headquarters, Havrilchuk promoted voluntary enlistment in the Russian army among children and teenagers and massively recruited schoolchildren to his military organization. In the ranks of "Yunarmia" children were ideologically pumped with propaganda against Ukraine.

Under Havrilchukʼs leadership, the children were taught combat tactics, reconnaissance and sabotage training, and mine-explosive work. At the end of the school year, high school students take an "exam", based on the results of which Havrilchuk personally recruits "graduates" to the Russian Armed Forces.

"In this way, the person involved is carrying out the Kremlinʼs instruction to replenish the occupying groups fighting against the Defense Forces with new personnel," the SBU noted.

Havrilchuk is currently in Crimea, so he will be prosecuted in case of detention.