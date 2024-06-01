The number of people killed in the attack on a five-story building in Kharkiv has increased to nine

The death toll rose to nine as a result of a Russian attack on a five-story residential building in the Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv on the night of May 31.

This was reported by the head of Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov, as well as the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Among the dead were three women, aged 39, 68 and 86, and four men aged 52, 64, 41 and 28.

This afternoon, rescuers managed to retrieve the bodies of two more victims from under the rubble, according to their data.

According to the State Emergency Service, 26 people, including a 12-year-old boy and a girl, were injured as a result of the attack. The Russians struck again at the same place when the emergency services arrived, among the injured were an ambulance medic and a policewoman.