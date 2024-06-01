In Cherkasy region, an explosive device was thrown into the yard of an employee of the Military Commissariat. There were no casualties

In Yekaterinopol, Cherkasy region, unknown persons threw explosives into the yard of an employee of the local military commissariat. There were no casualties.

This was reported in the Cherkasy Regional TCC.

The incident happened on May 30. The explosive device was thrown into the yard of the house of a sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who serves in the 4th department of one of the district military commissars. This was reported to the law enforcement officers.

The Cherkasy TCC said that the Military Commissariat employee himself joined the army with the start of a full-scale war. His son is also fighting at the front, and his daughter lost her husband in the war. The Military Committee says that the explosion occurred against the background of a "shameful information campaign" to discredit the Ukrainian military.

"Letʼs remember that the enemy invests huge resources in attempts to demoralize Ukrainians and destroy our unity. And this is what he is putting his main bet on," the TCC noted.

Against this background, TCC employees urged Ukrainians to consume information only from official sources.