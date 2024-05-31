In Kharkiv, the death toll increased after the night shelling of a high-rise building

In Kharkiv, the death toll rose to six after the night shelling of a five-story building in the Novobavarsky district.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office.

The Russians hit Kharkiv with missiles on the night of May 31. According to the prosecutorʼs office, one of the missiles hit a five-story residential building and destroyed three floors of the entrance. Another four missiles hit near the house.



At least 25 people were injured in the shelling. Children, an ambulance doctor and a policewoman are among the injured. There may still be people under the rubble of the five-story building.