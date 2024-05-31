Scientists are offered a bonus of up to $10 million for establishing a dialogue with animals

The British businessman Jeremy Kollerʼs foundation and Tel Aviv University have launched a prize for scientists who will be able to establish two-way communication with animals.

This is stated on the foundationʼs website.

The foundation emphasized that their award is a multi-year project that seeks to take advantage of advances in artificial intelligence, particularly large-scale language models, to achieve interspecies communication.

The scientific committee that evaluates applicants for the prize hopes for communication with non-human organisms in the style of the "Turing test" — when an animal communicates on its own without realizing that it is communicating with a human. Artificial intelligence could play a role in developing interfaces to interpret such communication.

The organizers of the project promise annual awards in the amount of $100 000 to support research. The team that completes the task will be able to receive $10 million in investment or $500 000 in cash.

You can apply for this yearʼs award until July 31. The jury will select the 10 best applications, and their authors will be able to present their work at an online symposium. After the online event, the jury will determine the winner.