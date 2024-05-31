Instead of WOG Cafe, Ray AB Cafe will serve passengers on Intercity trains

The company "Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ) has changed the catering operator in the "Intercity" and "Intercity+" high-speed trains. According to the results of the competition, instead of “WOG Cafe”, “Ray AB Cafe” will be responsible for food from June 1.

This was reported by the press service of the University of Warsaw.

“Why Ray? Our new partners tell us that a ray, like a train, always has a beginning and a direction. Your journey begins at point A, the direction to B is determined by you — and in between, itʼs time to drink delicious coffee in the on-board cafe ʼIntercity+ʼ”, — the message says.

The updated menu will now offer 33 new items — croissants, menu for kids, fish dinner, vegan burgers, chicken broth, hotdogs and cheesecakes. Prices for complex meals and water in the ticket promise to remain unchanged.

UZ is waiting for feedback from passengers who will try the new menu. Feedback can be left in Viber, Telegram, Apple Messages, Facebook Messenger, in the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application and through QR codes directly in the cars.