“Diia” will launch reservation from mobilization soon

The mobilization reservation function will appear on the "Diia" portal. The government decree on the launch of electronic booking will be ready in the near future, and work on the functionality will take three to four weeks.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernohorenko at the Forbes conference.

"The Ministry of Defense believes that electronic reservation should be launched as soon as possible. It so happened that the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Digital Transformation are engaged in this track... The functionality of electronic booking will be launched on the ʼDiiaʼ portal," she said.

According to her, this should be done automatically, without additional visits to the territorial recruit center (TRC).

"We have done everything that is necessary from the point of view of the ʼOberihʼ base. A relevant resolution will be ready in the near future. I think that in order to tighten up the functionality, colleagues need three to four weeks," added Chernohorenko.