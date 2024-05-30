Ukraine will receive $7.8 billion in economic aid from the United States

The governments of the United States and Ukraine signed an agreement on direct economic assistance to Kyiv in the amount of $7.8 billion.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

This money is part of the nearly $61 billion US aid package that US President Joe Biden approved at the end of April.

$61 billion in aid includes $9.5 billion in economic aid to Ukraine. «Babel'»

The agreement states that the amount of assistance at the time of allocation of funds must be fixed and does not provide for the accrual of interest and adjustments for inflation.

Economic aid will be directed, in particular, to support the state budget of Ukraine, ensuring food security.

The Ukrainian government intends to reimburse the States for this economic assistance in one payment 40 years after September 30, 2025. However, the President of the United States can cancel the repayment amount — up to 50% of the repayment amount after November 15, 2024 and any remaining amount after January 1, 2026.

If the US president does not cancel the return of economic aid, then within 40 years after its provision, the parties agree to hold negotiations on the possibility of return.