Politico: The EU does not want to give representatives of Hungary high positions in the bloc because of their position on Ukraine

The EU does not want to give Hungarians high positions because of their attempts to delay the start of negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the EU and loyalty to Russia.

Politico writes about this with reference to sources.

In particular, the member states of the EU are against the fact that Oliver Vargei remains in the position of European Commissioner for the enlargement of the bloc. They do not want to give this position to any other Hungarian, sources say.

Thatʼs because Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán remains loyal to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and European leaders are increasingly irritated by his delay on sanctions and his opposition to aid to Ukraine.

The European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement is responsible for overseeing the accession process of potential new member states to the EU and relations with those bordering the European Union. Like other positions in the European Commission under the presidency of Ursula von der Leyen, he should be reappointed during the 2024 EU elections.

Ambassador of Hungary to the European Union, Vargei, received the position of European Commissioner in 2019. His appointment was seen by many at the time as a "peace deal" to keep Hungaryʼs right-wing government in Brussels — just as Britain was given a major economic role ahead of Brexit.

According to Politicoʼs source, it is now "hardly out of the question" to allow Hungary to control any important area in the EU.