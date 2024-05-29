“Kyivavtodor” informed about a tender for the repair of the Metro Bridge for 2 billion hryvnias

"Kyivavtodor" informed about a tender for emergency works on the Metro Bridge. The expected cost of the works is over UAH 2 billion.

The information is published on the Prozorro auction site.

According to the Prozorro website, tenders are currently being submitted, with the deadline being June 11.

According to the tender documentation, emergency works include:

restoration with adaptation of driveways;

construction of pipelines;

construction of communication and power transmission lines;

construction of highways, roads, airfields and railways;

leveling of surfaces.

The deadline for emergency works on the Metro Bridge is until December 31, 2026.

The Metro Bridge was opened in 1965. This is a two-story structure for the movement of the subway and motor vehicles. Part of this bridge crossing — the bridge across the Rusanivska Strait — was thoroughly renovated in 2020.