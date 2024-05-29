More than 700 000 conscripted Ukrainians were unjustifiably given the status of “wanted”. The error has already been corrected

In the "Oberih" registry, 710 000 citizens had the status of "wanted" for no reason. The problem was solved thanks to the "Reserv+" application, where conscripts can update their data, says Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernohorenko.
The Ministry of Defense team corrected the error, now the person needs to re-authorize in the application to see their updated status. If the status has disappeared, then there is no need to contact the territorial recuit center (TRC).
Citizens had this status if they violated the rules of military registration — for example, they ignored summonses.
After the entry into force of the new law on mobilization, the search term is 3 months from the date of detection of the violation, but no later than one year from the date of commission.
Many servicemen were falsely given the "wanted" status — this happened simply because their data was not digitized in a timely manner.
"Unfortunately, there are many errors in state registers due to the human factor. And without ʼRezerv+ʼ, it would be almost impossible to correct them," the official said and noted that it was the application that drew the attention of the Ministry of Defense to the gaps in the registry.
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has developed an extensive list of answers to frequently asked questions about mobilization and updating data — you can read it here.
- On May 18, the law on mobilization entered into force in Ukraine. Now all conscripts aged 18-60 must specify their address of residence, contact numbers, e-mail addresses and other military registration data by July 16.
- It will be possible to update your data both at the TRC or administrative service center, which operate throughout the country, and online — in the new application from the Ministry of Defense "Reserv+", which provides access to information in the register of conscripts "Oberih". At the same time, updating the data through the TRC, in addition to the extract from the register itself, the conscript will also receive a corresponding mark in the military card.
- Currently, the Ministry of Defense is working on the function of generating a QR code in the application, which will allow you to quickly obtain an extract from the "Oberih" registry. This extract should replace the military ID. In fact, it will be an analogue of the COVID-certificate, which can be presented to police officers, TRC and border guards. The function should be launched on June 18.