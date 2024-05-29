Lithuania allocates €5 million to Ukraine for the reconstruction of schools and kindergartens that were destroyed by Russia. The funds will also be used to equip bomb shelters and install other means of protection in educational institutions.

This is stated on the website of the Lithuanian government.

"As Russiaʼs war against Ukraine continues, we must help Ukrainians maintain hope for the future. For this, it is extremely important to ensure childrenʼs education despite the constant risk of airstrikes," said Lithuanian Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė.

According to Skaistė, the funds allocated by Lithuania will supplement bilateral reconstruction projects and contribute to the expansion of support for Ukraine from the international community. The money will be transferred to the account of the Ministry of Education and Science at the National Bank of Ukraine.