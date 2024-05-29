Pope Francis apologized for homophobic remarks

Pope Francis has apologized for using tactless terms about gays in a closed meeting with bishops.

This was reported by Vatican News.

The director of the press service of the Holy See Matteo Bruni assures that the Pope never intended to use homophobic terms, so he apologizes to those who were offended by the information that appeared in the media.

A Vatican spokesman reiterated that the Pope remains committed to a church that is welcoming to all, where "no one is unnecessary, no one is superfluous, where there is room for all."

It is worth noting that the Pope publicly apologizes extremely rarely.