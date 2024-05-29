WP: Trump told donors he would “bomb Moscow” if Russia invaded Ukraine during his presidency

The former US president and candidate for the upcoming presidential elections, Donald Trump, said at a meeting with donors that he would have bombed Moscow for Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine during his presidency.

The Washington Post writes about this with reference to unnamed donors with whom Trump met.

He made a similar statement about Beijing if China attacked Taiwan.

Also, at meetings with donors, Trump stated that taxes for them would increase if he did not become president. And once he asked for a contribution of 25 to 50 million dollars, otherwise he would not be "very happy."

In addition, according to sources, at a meeting with oil industry executives, Trump asked them to raise $1 billion for his campaign. The politician assured that collecting such an amount would be a "deal" for businessmen, because they would be able to save a lot of money if he was re-elected as president. In particular, Trump promised oilmen to cancel environmental regulations.

The sources also said that Trump regularly joked with donors and advisers that he would not spend more than 10 minutes with someone unless the person gave $10 million. He also complained that some of his billionaire friends were not giving enough.

WP points out that the requests for millions in donations come as Trump tries to close a financial rift with Biden and pay expensive legal bills for four criminal charges against him.