Russia lost another 1 300 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day

Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed and wounded approximately 1 300 Russian occupiers during the past day.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Total enemy losses since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine are approximately 505 100 troops.

Also, according to the General Staff, the Russian army lost:

tanks — 7 700 (+8 units over the past day);

armored fighting vehicles — 14 891 (+33);

artillery systems — 13 066 (+37);

MLRS — 1 087 (+2);

air defense means — 815;

aircraft — 357;

helicopters — 326;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 10 510 (+28);

cruise missiles — 2 222;

ships/boats — 27;

submarines — 1;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 17 796 (+56);

special equipment — 2 142 (+20).

Russia and Ukraine give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5 937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers: 31 thousand. He did not disclose how many Ukrainian soldiers are wounded and missing. Also, according to his data, Russiaʼs losses amounted to 180 000 dead servicemen, and up to 500 000 wounded and dead together.