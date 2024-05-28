HACC determined bail for the ex-deputy head of the Office of the President Andrii Smirnov

The High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on Andriy Smirnov, the former deputy head of the Office of the President. Obligations were placed on him and a pledge of UAH 15.7 million was determined.

Such a decision was made on May 28 by the investigative judge of HACC Viktor Maslov, SAPO reports.

The following procedural duties were imposed on Smirnov:

arrive at every demand;

not to leave the city of Kyiv without permission;

to notify about a change of place of residence and place of work;

refrain from communicating with witnesses in the case and hand over foreign passports.

The term of office is until July 28, 2024.

Smirnov is suspected of illegal enrichment for 15.7 million hryvnias. According to the investigation conducted by NABU, in 2020-2022 the official purchased two cars (Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen), two motorcycles (Honda and BMW), three parking spaces in Kyiv, an apartment in a prestigious residential complex in Lviv, and a plot of land in Transcarpathia.

The majority of the property was registered to his brother, but Smirnov retained the right to dispose of the property. The Honda motorcycle was registered to a friend, but later Smirnov re-registered it to himself.