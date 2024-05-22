Former Deputy Head of the Office of the President Andriy Smirnov is suspected of illegal enrichment of UAH 15.7 million

Former Deputy Head of the Office of the President Andriy Smirnov is suspected of illegal enrichment of 15.7 million hryvnias.

The specialized anti-corruption prosecutorʼs office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) have not named the suspect, but Babel sources in the law enforcement agencies say that it is Smirnov.

According to Art. 368-5 of the Criminal Code, Smirnov faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

According to the investigation conducted by NABU, in 2020-2022 the official purchased two cars (Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen), two motorcycles (Honda and BMW), three parking spaces in Kyiv, an apartment in a prestigious residential complex in Lviv, and a plot of land in Transcarpathia.

The majority of the property was registered to his brother, but Smirnov retained the right to dispose of the property. The Honda motorcycle was registered to a friend, but later Smirnov re-registered it to himself.