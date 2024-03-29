Zelensky dismissed two deputy heads of the Presidentʼs Office and appointed new ones

Volodymyr Zelenskyi fired two deputy heads of the Presidentʼs OfficeAndriy Yermak — Andriy Smirnov and Oleksiy Dniprov.

This is stated in decrees No. 203/2024 and No. 205/2024.

Instead, Iryna Mudra (in place of Smirnov) and Olena Kovalska (in place of Dniprov) were appointed to the Office of the President.

Until March 29, 2024, Mudra held the position of Deputy Minister of Justice Malyusyka, and Kovalska is currently the head of the main department of strategic communications of the Directorate for Information Policy.