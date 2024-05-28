The death of soldiers of the 128th brigade. Half a year after the tragedy, there are still no suspects in the case

The law enforcement officers have not yet handed over suspicions in the case of the Russian attack on the soldiers of the 128th brigade during the awards ceremony in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office at the request of Glavkom.

The answer states that a complex of investigative and procedural actions is currently being conducted in this criminal proceeding, the investigation is ongoing.

"Glavkom" with reference to the materials of the court register writes that the investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation seized a mobile phone and two laptops from the commander of the reactive artillery battery.

According to the investigation, spy software was installed on this equipment, which could have leaked information about the location of servicemen of the 128th brigade.

In the case, the deputy commander of the reconnaissance company for moral and psychological support was also questioned separately. He was among the military who knew about the award ceremony, and before the event, he allegedly had trouble logging into the Signal messenger account, where data about the honorees was published. He also said that the nickname changed to "ivan75hz" in the account with his previous number, although he did not change it.