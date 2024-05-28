The Atlas United music festival will be held in Kyiv in July. 100 million hryvnias will be collected on it for drones

Atlas Music Festival (formerly Atlas Weekend) is back. This year, it is scheduled for July 12-14 at the Blockbuster Mall in Kyiv.
The announcement of the festival was shown by the co-owner of monobank Oleh Horohovskyi. His bank will become an exclusive partner of the festival, and ticket sales have already started in the bankʼs application (in the "More" section). The price of tickets depends on the number of days at the festival: one day — 1 400 UAH, all days — 3 250 UAH.
At the festival itself, together with the UNITED24 platform, they plan to collect 100 million hryvnias for the purchase of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles, which will be handed over to the Ukrainian troops. 15% of the cost of each ticket sold in monobank will go to the general collection.
Ukrainian artists and musical groups, as well as comedians from "Underground Standup" will perform at the festival.
- The Atlas Festival (Atlas Weekend until 2022) was held in Kyiv every summer from 2015 to 2021. World and Ukrainian stars performed at it. In 2021, more than 600 000 people attended the event. In 2022 and 2023, the festival was not held due to the full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine.