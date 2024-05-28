General Staff: Russia lost another 1 460 soldiers and 21 tanks over the past day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the losses of the Russian army over the past day (May 27).

According to the General Staff, over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupiers have lost approximately 1 460 soldiers (killed and wounded), 21 tanks, 40 armored vehicles and 48 artillery systems, one anti-aircraft missile system, 15 unmanned aerial vehicles, 46 units of vehicles and four units of special equipment.

In general, the losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are as follows:

According to the analytical project DeepState, during the past day, Russian troops have advanced near Vilshany (Kharkiv region), Umanske and Netaylove in Donetsk region.