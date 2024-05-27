The army of the Russian Federation struck Mykolaiv region. There are dead and wounded

In the afternoon of May 27, the Russians hit the town of Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region, with missiles. At least two dead and five injured people are currently known.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Among the injured are a 17-year-old girl and a boy.

As a result of the impact, a fire broke out in a local coffee shop, a car shop and a tire repair shop. The blast wave damaged the self-service car wash. Firefighters have already extinguished the fire. Work continues, rescuers continue to dismantle the debris.