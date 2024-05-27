An official of the Odesa TRC is suspected of organizing a multimillion-dollar scheme to make money from evaders

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has exposed an official of the Prymorske territorial recruit center (TRC) of Odesa — he is suspected of organizing a large-scale mechanism for making money from men who want to avoid mobilization.

This is written by the press service of the SBI.

According to the investigation, the person involved started the scheme in July 2023 and since then unauthorizedly interfered with the operation of the electronic database of the registry of conscripts "Oberih" and managed to "correct" data on 138 conscripts, making them unfit for military service.

For this service, the official took from $4 500 to $7 000 and earned a total of at least $1 million.

The SBI also identified all the men who benefited from the scheme. Some of them went abroad, and those who did not have time to do so are already in recruitment centers for updating data and further mobilization to the ranks of the Armed Forces.

An official of the Prymorske TRC of Odesa was charged with unauthorized interference in the operation of information and communication systems (Part 5 of Article 361 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He faces up to 15 years in prison.

Investigators are also establishing a full circle of those involved in the scheme.