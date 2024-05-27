El Pais: Leopard tanks and missiles for Patriot. Today, Spain will announce €1.1 billion in aid to Ukraine

Spain plans to send missiles for Patriot air defense systems and Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of a new arms package worth €1.13 billion.

El Pais writes about this with reference to sources.

Ukraine is expected to receive more than 10 Patriot missiles and 19 used Leopard 2A4 tanks.

The package will also include 155-millimeter artillery shells, anti-drone systems, tactical vehicles, optical-electronic equipment for surveillance and reconnaissance, towers for remote-controlled weapons, mortars and portable rocket launchers.

Most of these weapons are produced by Spanish companies, so their delivery may be delayed until production is completed. Sources say the deal is for an initial period of two years with an option to extend for a third.

In addition, Spain will expand the program of combat training of Ukrainian soldiers by another 400 recruits.

Media sources explained that this package of military aid was approved by the Spanish government on April 16. The official aid will be announced during todayʼs visit of President Volodymyr Zelensky to Spain.